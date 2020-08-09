Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN):

8/6/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

8/6/2020 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$6.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

