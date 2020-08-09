MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.50. MTN GRP LTD/S shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 7,596 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

About MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

