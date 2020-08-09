Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.72

Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $13.09. Merus shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 22,693 shares changing hands.

MRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus NV will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 87,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,462,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 68.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 734,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

