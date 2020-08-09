Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.72

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.72 and traded as low as $145.32. Forterra shares last traded at $150.20, with a volume of 3,477,741 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 233 ($2.87) to GBX 194 ($2.39) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 234 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 263.60 ($3.24).

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.49. The stock has a market cap of $357.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.60.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,144 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,463.70).

Forterra Company Profile (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.