Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.80. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 4,356 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of 382.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.
Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)
Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
