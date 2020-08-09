Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.80. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 4,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a P/E ratio of 382.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Self Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Global Self Storage worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

