Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.28. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 824,497 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CHR shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.57.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.00 million. Analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

