Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.63

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.60. Integrated Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 2,783 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

