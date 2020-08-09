Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.48

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and traded as low as $89.91. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst shares last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 210,058 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $223.93 million and a P/E ratio of -31.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Katrina Hart acquired 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,694.40 ($5,777.01).

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

