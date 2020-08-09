Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.09

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.09 and traded as low as $256.50. Secure Income REIT shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 92,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Income REIT from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 444 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a GBX 3.65 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Leslie Ferrar acquired 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £4,200.75 ($5,169.52).

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

