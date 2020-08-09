Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

