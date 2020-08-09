MS International (LON:MSI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.68

MS International plc (LON:MSI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and traded as low as $120.00. MS International shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 9,540 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.75.
MS International (LON:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter.
About MS International (LON:MSI)
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.
