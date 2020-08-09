JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $793.50

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $793.50 and traded as low as $780.00. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 shares last traded at $782.50, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 779.10. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MTN GRP LTD/S Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51
MTN GRP LTD/S Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51
Merus Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.72
Merus Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.72
Forterra Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.72
Forterra Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.72
Global Self Storage Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84
Global Self Storage Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.84
Yintech Investment Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.20
Yintech Investment Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.20
Chorus Aviation Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76
Chorus Aviation Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.76


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report