JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $793.50

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $793.50 and traded as low as $780.00. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 shares last traded at $782.50, with a volume of 648 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 779.10. The company has a market capitalization of $236.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

