Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $229.98

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.98 and traded as low as $216.50. Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 3,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Curtis Banks Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.44, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

