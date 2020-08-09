Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,385 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

