Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.29

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and traded as low as $74.25. Christie Group shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 21,564 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

In other news, insider David Rugg acquired 11,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.68 ($11,075.17).

Christie Group Company Profile (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

