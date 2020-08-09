Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

