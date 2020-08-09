Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

