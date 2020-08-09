Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

About Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

