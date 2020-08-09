Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $4.03. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.68, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.50.
Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter.
Terra Firma Capital Company Profile (CVE:TII)
Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.
Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.