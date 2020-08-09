Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.24

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $4.03. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.68, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Glenn Watchorn bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$584,107.25. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $90,652.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

