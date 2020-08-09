Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns News Impact Score of -2.92

Press coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of -2.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alphabet’s score:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,480.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,009.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.