P H Glatfelter Co Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $711.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,760,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 28.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

