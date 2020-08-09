P H Glatfelter Co Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $711.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,760,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 28.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

