Welbilt, Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 17.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

