Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

HRTG stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

