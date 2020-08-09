Westrock Co Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Westrock’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

