Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,742 Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ping Identity by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ping Identity by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $3,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock worth $365,368,463. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 100.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

