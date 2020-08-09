Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $72.38.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.