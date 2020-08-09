Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,803 The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 485,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 154,278 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 490.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

