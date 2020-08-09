Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 92,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of MDGL opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.04 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

