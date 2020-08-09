Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €147.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €147.00 ($165.17) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €154.27 ($173.33).

DB1 stock opened at €156.65 ($176.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($191.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

