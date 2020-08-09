Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Match Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Match Group from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

MTCH opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,762 shares of company stock valued at $56,529,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

