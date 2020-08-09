Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as low as $5.97. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 5,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

