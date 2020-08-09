Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. Track Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 12,500 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 551.34%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

