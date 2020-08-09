Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10,640.00

Mountview Estates plc (LON:MTVW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10,640.00 and traded as high as $11,100.00. Mountview Estates shares last traded at $10,850.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 38.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $423.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.70.

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 725.70 ($8.93) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a GBX 200 ($2.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.12%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Core Portfolio and Residential Investments. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant.

