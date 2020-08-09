GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.62

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and traded as high as $28.91. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 100,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMK Noril'skiy nikel' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hysan Development Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00
Hysan Development Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.00
Track Group Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Track Group Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31
Mountview Estates Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10,640.00
Mountview Estates Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10,640.00
GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.62
GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.62
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics
KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report