Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/17/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/16/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/14/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/21/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $387.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 390,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

