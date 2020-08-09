KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

