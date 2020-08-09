Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: SAND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $9.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/25/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/24/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

7/23/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2020 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.75 to $9.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

6/24/2020 – Sandstorm Gold is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 139,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

