NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $37.34 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $1,942,625. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

