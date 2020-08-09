Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TIIAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.83. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

