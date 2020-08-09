BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

BNTGY opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.50.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

