HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

Shares of HVRRY opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.