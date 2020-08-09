Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.