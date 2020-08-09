Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Sanmina stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sanmina by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,322,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sanmina by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

