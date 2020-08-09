Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.
Sanmina stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sanmina by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,322,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sanmina by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
