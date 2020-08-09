Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGKF. Investec lowered shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Aggreko stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.23. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

