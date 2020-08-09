First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 793.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 239,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,437,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

FDEF stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.42.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

