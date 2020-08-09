MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,693,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 163.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,159,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 3,824,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 3,191,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,567,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,817,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 105.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

