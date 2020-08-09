Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEOAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.