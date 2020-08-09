BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTDPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

BTDPY opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

