TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.92 on Thursday. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

