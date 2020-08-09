Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

NYSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “average” rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

