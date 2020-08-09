SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.17

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2020

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $26.39. SGS shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 10,905 shares changing hands.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

