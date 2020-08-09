SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.17

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $26.39. SGS shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 10,905 shares changing hands.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

